Dream Theater announces Dreamsonic traveling festival

Dream Theater has announced a new traveling festival called Dreamsonic.

The prog-metallers themselves will headline the inaugural trek, which will also feature Devin Townsend and Animals as Leaders on the bill.

“Dreamsonic promises to be a reoccurring musical event that will deliver history-making nights of amazing music for many years to come!” Dream Theater declares.

Dreamsonic will run from June 16 in Austin, Texas, to July 26 in Phoenix, Arizona. Tickets go on sale Friday, April 14.

For the full list of dates and all ticket info, visit DreamTheater.net.