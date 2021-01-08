Dr. Fauci To Join UNMC Chancellor For Covid Program
Omaha, NE (January 8, 2021) Anthony Fauci, MD, one of the nation’s most respected experts throughout the pandemic, will appear with University of Nebraska Medical Center Chancellor Jeffrey P. Gold, MD, during Monday’s RFD-TV broadcast of “Rural Health Matters.”
Dr. Fauci has served as the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases since 1984.
“We are thrilled that Dr. Fauci has agreed to join us on the program, as vaccines begin to be deployed throughout rural America,” Dr. Gold said. “Dr. Fauci is rightfully one of the most trusted voices on COVID-19, and he has long overseen the nation’s efforts in the fight against respiratory infections, tuberculosis, malaria, Ebola, Zika and, of course, HIV/AIDS, helping to save millions around the world.”
“Rural Health Matters” airs at 5 p.m. CT on Mondays. RFD-TV can be found on local television providers. This week’s program also can be viewed for free online at rfdtv.com. Typically, the online content at RFD-TV requires a subscription.
For the past eight months, “Rural Health Matters” has focused on various aspects of the pandemic. Each week, Nashville-based host Christina Loren and Dr. Gold provide updated information to viewers across rural America. Typically, they are joined each week by a subject matter expert. Those guests have included state and regional education officials, health care experts, military officers, and national leaders such as Adm. Brett Giroir, MD, assistant secretary for Health at the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, and Esther L. George, president and chief executive officer of the Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City.