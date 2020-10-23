When I was about 5 or 6 I learned how to swim at the Downtown YMCA. The funny thing is that I still remember it. The first day I asked the teacher when I could jump off the diving board. Of course I don’t know how to swim yet, but I was already ready to jump off into the deep end. I’m not sure how many lessons I took but at some point the teacher was so tired of me asking to jump off the board that she said OK go ahead. I think that she thought that I wouldn’t do it. Here’s the problem. IF you tell me I can’t do it, rest assured that I WILL DO IT. So, I walked over to the board, climbed the stairs and jumped. No hesitation. I can’t say for sure but I’m pretty sure she wasn’t ready for that. I know my Mom was freaking out.
That being said, It makes me sad to see it close down. So many long standing businesses from my youth have closed. This year has been horrible for many, many businesses. Even though I may not have ever used the YMCA after that, It still makes me sad to see it close. Thank you YMCA for teaching me to swim.
Downtown YMCA Closing Permanently