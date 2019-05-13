Downtown Streets Closed For Repair

Portions of 10th, 11th and “M” streets downtown will be closed from 8 a.m. Monday, May 13 through June 10 for repaving and striping work. Digital message signs will alert traffic to upcoming work and lane closures. Access to businesses and residences will be maintained.

The impacted lanes include:

·10th Street, from “K” to “O” streets, one or two east lanes

·11th Street, from “L” to “O” streets, east side parking and bike lane

·”M” Street, from 9th to 10th streets, north side parking

·”M” Street, from 10th to 11th streets, south side lane and parking

This will complete work started last fall to replace a 133-year old water main. Drivers, cyclists and residents are reminded to exercise caution around work zones. Lincoln Transportation and Utilities appreciates the public’s patience throughout the project.

For more information on the downtown water main replacement project, visit lincoln.ne.gov (keyword: construction). Current information on street closures is available at lincoln.ne.gov (keyword: closures) or through the Waze mobile app.

