Downtown Schuyler Under Evacuation Due To Possible Gas Leak

Our media partner 10/11 reported that a strong smell of natural gas has prompted an evacuation order for all of Downtown Schuyler.
The Colfax County Attorney said a six-eight block area has already been evacuated including the courthouse. The suspected natural gas leak is in area of 12th and B Streets where crews have been working to demolish the old Coast to Coast building since Monday.
The possible leak was first reported Wednesday around 3 p.m. There are reports that you could smell natural gas from three blocks away.
This story will be update when there is more information available.
