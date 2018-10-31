Tuesday night, people gathered in The Railyard to see the Downtown Master Plan unveiled on The Cue. During a 9 minute video presentation, Downtown Lincoln Association President, Terry Uland, emphasized 4 important elements coming from the Market and Development Assessment. Stephanie Jarrett, a member of the Project Committee, focused on downtown housing. Dallas McGee in Urban Development, pointed to plans to spruce-up O Street. David Cary, Director of the City-County Planning Department, pointed out the desire to incorporate a LIVE music District downtown. Project coordinators hope to have their plan submitted to the City Planning Commission on November 28th and then submit the final plan to the City Council by December 17th.

For more details about the Downtown Master Plan, go to: https://downtownlincoln.org/connect/post/downtown-master-plan