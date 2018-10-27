Downtown Master Plan Unveiling Scheduled

The public is invited to an open house Tuesday, October 30 for the unveiling of the draft Downtown Lincoln Master Plan. The event will be from 6 to 8 p.m., at the Railyard and indoor Public Market, 350 Canopy St. The plan identifies priorities and initiatives that will guide improvements in downtown over the next 10 to 12 years.

The open house will begin with a presentation displayed on the Railyard Cube that summarizes the plan process and recommendations. From 6:30 to 8 p.m., participants will review plan recommendations developed from previous open houses, open studio sessions and the online survey. Consultants and City staff will be available to answer questions and collect additional input. Registration is not required.

To learn more about the Downtown Master Plan, visit lincoln.ne.gov (keyword: downtown) or plandowntown.com. The website includes materials from previous public meetings, including LNKTV’s video of the April 10 open house at the Rococo.