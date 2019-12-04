Downtown Lincoln Amigos Restaurant To Shut Down For Good

LINCOLN–(KFOR Dec. 4)–After almost 37 years at that location, the last day of business for Amigos in downtown Lincoln will be Friday, December 13th. The 14th & Q property will sold for development.
The head of the company that manages all of the Amigos locations, Roger Moore, says in a news release there are alternate ways to serve the downtown area and UNL campus through catering, delivery, maybe a smaller location, or maybe even a food truck.
All employees at the 14th & Q outlet will be offered jobs at other locations.
The first Amigos opened in Lincoln in June of 1980.