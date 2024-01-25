Down with the sickness: Disturbed postpones Thursday’s show

Disturbed singer David Draiman is literally down with the sickness.

The band has posted on Instagram that their show scheduled for Thursday at the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines, Iowa, isn’t going forward because Draiman has laryngitis. “We always want to bring our fans the best show possible but tonight it is not possible,” they write.

“Please hold onto your tickets as we have rescheduled the show to May 14. All previously purchased tickets will be honored for the new date. Ticket holders, check your email for more details.”

Disturbed’s next scheduled show is January 27 in Oklahoma City. The band’s currently out on their Take Back Your Life Tour with support from Falling In Reverse and Plush. Their most recent album is 2022’s Divisive.

