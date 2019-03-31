Douglas Double Murder Suspect in Captured

Sioux City, Iowa police say a man wanted for a double homicide in the village of Douglas, NE in Otoe County has been arrested.

According to officials, Brindar Jangir was captured by authorities in California.

Because of his ties to Sioux City, police warned people to be on the lookout for Jangir last week.

Jangir is charged with first degree murder in Otoe County Court.

According to court records, the victims in the case are the parents of Jangir’s former live-in girlfriend in Sioux City, Iowa. They have been identified as Randal Grimes, 56, and Annette Grimes, 51, of Douglas.

An arrest warrant for Jangir was signed by a judge on Sunday, March 24.

Jangir is charged with first degree murder and use of a firearm to commit a felony. According to those court documents, the offense date is Friday, March 22.

Investigators were called to the scene at 100 Otoe Street in Douglas on Saturday, March 23, where the victims were found deceased from apparent gunshot wounds.