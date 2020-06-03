Douglas County Attorney Will Petition For Grand Jury In Shooting Death During Protests
OMAHA–(KFOR June 3)–Douglas County Attorney Don Kleine says he plans to have a Grand Jury review the case where a 22-year-old man was shot in killed in Omaha’s Old Market Saturday night, during protests in the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis on May 25.
Kleine said on Monday the man who shot James Scurlock would not be charged, after he decided it was a case of self-defense. On Wednesday, Kleine said he will petition to have a Grand Jury to review the evidence in the case. The shooting occurred at around 11 p.m. Saturday within a couple of blocks of where protesters had gathered. Kleine said Monday that Jake Gardner, who owns two bars near where the shooting happened, fired the fatal shot during a scuffle with protesters outside one of his bars.
Kleine said the bar owner said he feared for his life before firing the shot that killed Scurlock.