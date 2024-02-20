Double-Homicide Tuesday Morning in Northeast Nebraska Under Investigation

LINCOLN–(KFOR Feb. 20)–Two people are dead and the Nebraska State Patrol is investigating a double-homicide that happened Tuesday morning in the northeast Nebraska community of Bloomfield, about three hours north of Lincoln.

According to the Patrol in a news release to KFOR, the names of the two victims have not yet been released, pending notification of relatives. The Patrol says the homicide scene is secure and several people of interest has been detained as part of the investigation. There is no ongoing threat to the public.

The Knox County Sheriff’s Office in helping in the investigation.