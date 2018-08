A Lincoln Police Tweet tells us about a driver hitting a parked car at 29th and Starr…one block from Clinton Elementary School. After getting a blood alcohol level of .11, officers searched the car and found 5 ounces of marijuana, THC Shatter, THC edibles, Xanax, LSD and more than $1,000 cash. The driver tried running away, but was caught by officers.

