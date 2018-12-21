Don’t Wash Your Christmas Poultry

The Center for Disease Control says don’t wash your Christmas turkey or chicken.  Turns out, washing poultry doesn’t remove a lot of the bacteria but it can spread germs to work surfaces, hands, other food and result in cross contamination.  Cooking is the only way to get rid of the bacteria that is responsible for making around 48 million Americans sick each year.  If you have fruits and vegetables rinsing with cold water can remove most of the bacteria.  According to the experts, the proper cooking temperature for poultry is 165 degrees, 160 degrees for ground meats, and 145 degrees for steaks, fresh or smoked ham, fish and shellfish.

