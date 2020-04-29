Don’t piss off Tommy Lee

I’m a HUGE Motley Crue fan! I have quite a few things signed by the band. All of them I got in person and the time, I was stoked beyond belief that they were signing things to me. I cherish these items in my collection. I’ve purchased many things from Ebay but have never sold anything signed especially from my favorite band because I think it’s disrespectful to the artist. During this down time, Tommy has apparently been signing things for fans. For the most part these fans have kept the items but there has to be one to two guys that don’t. This statement was on his Instagram. I totally agree with him and think these “fans” that sold signed stuff were A Holes.
Just wanted to do a public post saying that I’m done doing Fan mail. I thought I was doing the right thing by addressing the fan mail to people by their names so that they wouldn’t be re-sold online but now people are being so shady that they are whiting out their names and reselling on eBay. I’m done taking my precious time to have people eBay my signature. There are literally hundreds. Hundreds of hours wasted. Those of you that got a signature, I hope you enjoy it & appreciate it, and those of you that are selling can go fuck yourselves!!! ￼I’M DONE! DON’T SEND ANYMORE AUTOGRAPH REQUESTS