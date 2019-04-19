Don’t Park Like an A-Hole – The Coloring Book!

The story below has given me an idea, instead of just one coloring page, I’m pretty sure we could come up with and ENTIRE BOOK.

A police officer in Southlake, Texas had a unique way to tell a driver that they didn’t park their car in between the lines.

When a Ram Truck straddled over into a handicapped spot, the officer left a note that looks like it was out of a coloring book.

The paper said, “We noticed you had a little trouble staying in the lines when you parked next to a handicapped space … Maybe if you practice coloring our patch and staying in the lines here, it could help you avoid citations in the future?”

The police posted the picture of it on Facebook. They ask people to be more courteous when parking so they don’t have to go to FedEx Office to print a thousand of the coloring pages.