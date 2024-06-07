DON’T EVER say S*@d R@% at a Sebastian Bach show

I did an interview with Sebastian Bach years ago. Because I was curious, and dumb, I asked Sebastian about a reunion with Skid Row. His reply “Sparky, why the hell would I want to do that?” He had a good point. I have NEVER asked another musician if they thought about a reunion with former band members. I realize now that IF the artist wants to discuss the band they just left or was kicked out of has consequences.

