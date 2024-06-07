104-1 The Blaze 104-1 The Blaze Logo

DON’T EVER say S*@d R@% at a Sebastian Bach show

June 7, 2024 3:00PM CDT
I did an interview with Sebastian Bach years ago. Because I was curious, and dumb, I asked Sebastian about a reunion with Skid Row. His reply “Sparky, why the hell would I want to do that?” He had a good point. I have NEVER asked another musician if they thought about a reunion with former band members. I realize now that IF the artist wants to discuss the band they just left or was kicked out of has consequences.

Looking forward to the Sebastian Back show June 12th. Grab tickets from kibz.com

