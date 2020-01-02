Don’t do that!

Caucasian woman using cell phone in airport
I’m looking forward to a few trips this year. At least 2 of them will be on an airplane. I’ve always wondered about the phone charging banks in the seating area. Do I use them? Can they be hacked and can some A Hole steal my info and drain my bank account or worse? Here’s what I found
Next time you hop a flight:
Make sure you leave the house with a fully charged phone or bring along a battery pack. US authorities are warning travelers against plugging into those handy USB charging stations at the airport. Calling it “juice jacking,” hackers could install password-stealing malware on your device, reveals the New York Post. “A free charge could end up draining your bank account,” says Los Angeles deputy district attorney Luke Sisak.
To protect yourself, the best advice is to top up with the power outlet and your own charger or by using an app like SyncStop, which controls what data can be synced.