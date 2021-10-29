Don’t Be Haunted By Drunk Driving, NDOT Reminds Husker Fans
(KFOR NEWS October 29, 2021) The Nebraska Department of Transportation (NDOT) is reminding motorists that the decision to drink and drive can haunt you ahead of the Halloween weekend and the Husker home football game against Purdue on October 30.
What’s scarier than Halloween? Impaired driving and DUIs, which can haunt you for years. Plan a sober ride home ahead of the game so the roads are safe for all drivers. Avoid tricks and treat yourself to an easy drive by checking out real-time traffic alerts at 511.nebraska.gov.
Pack your patience – between road construction and crowds, drivers will experience heavy traffic after the game. NDOT encourages fans to continue using NDOT’s recommended routes to and from Memorial Stadium:
For drivers arriving in Lincoln on I-80 from the west: Take Exit 397 (south U.S. Highway 77 (US-77)) to Rosa Parks Way into downtown Lincoln.
For drivers arriving in Lincoln from the east: Take Exit 401 to south Interstate 180 (I-180) into downtown Lincoln.
Drivers should avoid Exit 409 between Lincoln and Waverly after the game because it may be closed to improve traffic flow as heavy interstate traffic builds. This may significantly increase traffic on US-6 and cause slowdowns.
Visit 511.nebraska.gov to check for traffic delays before you travel to and from the game. Follow us on ndot.info/TweetLSB.
