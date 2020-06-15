Don’t be a chump!

There’s always “That Guy” out there just waiting for the next opportunity to snake your money. No one wants to get the Rona or get ripped off trying fend it off . The EPA is cracking down on bogus coronavirus products being sold by online retailers like Amazon and Ebay. The agency has banned dozens of products that promise “Coronavirus Protection” or “Complete Sterilization”. Many contain pesticides or other toxic chemicals like chlorine dioxide or methelyne chloride, which can cause health issues or even death. Both retailers say they have pulled the sketchy products from their sites, and Amazon says it is “taking action against the bad actors who listed them”.
To whom it may concern. IF you’re selling bogus Rona products on line may you rot in HELL! Thank you.