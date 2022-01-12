Domestic Violence Call Leads To Standoff Situation In Palmyra
PALMYRA–(KFOR/KOLN Jan. 12)–A stand off situation Palmyra that’s been going on since 4am Wednesday continues as of 11am.
KFOR’s media partner, 10/11 Now, is reporting that Otoe County deputies have been outside a home in the 600 block of F Street near Taggart Park in Palmyra responding to a domestic violence situation. Authorities said the other person is now out of the home and deputies are negotiating with the man inside.
Nebraska State Patrol troopers are also on the scene. Authorities said the man has weapons inside the home, including high powered rifles.
Palmyra Jr. and Sr. High School is in secure mode and didn’t start classes Wednesday until 10am.