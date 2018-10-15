Domestic Fight Leads To Assault On LPD Officers

A woman was arrested for assaulting an officer and a man was taken into custody for domestic assault after an incident at the Baymont Inn and Suites.

Police said on Oct. 13 around 1 a.m., officers responded to the Baymont Inn and Suites, located at 1133 Belmont Avenue on a report of a man and a woman fighting.

Officers knocked on the door, and 46-year-old Zachariah Almond answered wearing a torn and bloody shirt, police said. Officers could see a woman laying face down on the floor, as well as a broken lamp, broken furniture, and alcohol containers in the room.

When officers went to check on the female, Merri Rederth, 46, they noticed she was bleeding with swelling on her face, according to authorities. Officers tried to help her to her feet, police said, when she began hitting and kicking them.

She also hit one of the officers in the chest, and spat blood on another.

Almond was arrested for third-degree domestic assault and disturbing the peace and Rederth was arrested for assaulting an officer.

Police Officer Angela Sands says both were in town for a jujitsu tournament and were getting married the following day.

