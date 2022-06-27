Domestic Disturbance While Driving Leads To Elk Creek Man’s Arrest
LINCOLN–(LSO June 26)–An Elk Creek man is in the Lancaster County Jail, after he allegedly forced his girlfriend to drive, then assaulting her in a ditch near 120th and Highway 2 around 8:30pm Sunday.
Sheriff Terry Wagner says 32-year-old Cody Ringle forced the 37-year-old woman to drive to Lincoln and the woman stopped the car along Highway 2 close to 120th Street, after a man was seen changing his tire.
Ringle got out to help the man with the tire and the woman took off running. Ringle chased the woman down and began to punch her several times in the face while she lied down in the ditch. The woman was able to flag down another motorist and get a ride to the Sam’s Club near 87th and Highway 2 to call police.
Deputies and members from Nebraska State Patrol arrested Ringle just a few moments later for false imprisonment, third-degree domestic assault, plus for having an arrest warrant on him out of Johnson County.