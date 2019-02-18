Domestic Assault Sends Woman To Hospital

Lincoln Police tells KFOR NEWS 24 year old, Jordan Diaz of Lincoln went to jail Monday morning for allegedly stabbing a woman during a domestic disturbance in a house in the 3000 block of Walnut Court.  Capt. Jake Dilsaver tells KFOR NEWS Diaz and his girlfriend first got into a verbal argument, but it turned physical when Diaz allegedly stabbed the woman several times in the arm.  She was treated and released from the hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

