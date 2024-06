Krispy Kreme is kicking off summer in a delicious way!

On Thursday, the doughnut chain will offer a dozen glazed doughnuts for $1!

Customers can score the $1 dozen by purchasing any other dozen on the first day of summer.

Can’t wait until Thursday?

Now through Wednesday, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., the chain is offering a half-off deal for a box of a dozen!