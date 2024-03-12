Dogs That Attacked Lincoln Woman Jogging Have Been Euthanized

LINCOLN–(KFOR Mar. 12)–Five aggressive German Shepherd dogs that brutally attacked a 39-year-old woman out jogging last month in southwest Lincoln have been deemed unadoptable and were euthanized on Monday.

Lancaster County Chief Deputy Sheriff Ben Houchin says the five dogs were taken to the Capital Humane Society after the Feb. 24 attack. Houchin said the Humane Society could not even get the dogs into their kennels because they were so aggressive.

Houchin said the 39-year-old victim is physically recovering but having a difficult time emotionally. She suffered puncture wounds to her face, neck, head and arms in the attack which required surgery.

The 20-year-old owner was cited for five counts of dog at large.