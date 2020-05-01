Dogs Rescued From Car, Man Cited For Neglect Following Disturbance At North Lincoln Hotel
LINCOLN–(KFOR May 1)–Lincoln Police say 25-year-old Augustine Kolb wasn’t a guest of the Woodspring Suites near 20th and Fletcher, when he was intoxicated and causing an outburst there Tuesday night. While officers were talking to Kolb, someone waved them down about two pitbull dogs that were by a car in the parking lot.
Officer Erin Spilker says the one dog had jumped out the car window, while the puppy was stuck and dangling on the other end.
“Officers freed the dogs and were able to secure them,” Spilker said. The dogs belong to Kolb.
Police cited Kolb for animal neglect, along with disturbing the peace and trespassing.