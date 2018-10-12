Two dogs that bit and attacked a man and his dog on Oct. 3 near the Lincoln Country Club have been located by animal control and the owners have been cited.

Lincoln Police said on Oct. 3, around 10 a.m. near the intersection of Woodsdale Blvd. and Cedar Avenue, a couple was walking their dog when two dogs jumped from a window of a passing vehicle.

The two dogs began attacking the couple and their dogs, police said, before a woman got out of the vehicle, pushed the dogs back inside, and left the area.

The male victim left the scene with his wife and drove to a nearby hospital, and Lincoln Animal Control said there was a severe bite wound to the man’s arm.

The couple’s dog also sustained multiple injuries.

According to Lincoln Animal Control, after briefing the media on the incident on Oct. 9, multiple tips came in from witnesses who were in the area at the time of the attack.

One of the witnesses wrote down the license plate number of the vehicle involved, leading authorities to the owners.

After contacting the owners, the dogs were surrendered, and are being held at Capital Humane Society. Animal Control said the two dogs were registered by the owners as a boxer/pit bull mix, and a lab/American bulldog mix.

The two owners of the dogs each received multiple citations.

It is unknown what will happen to the dogs, although Animal Control said it is unlikely they will be able to be placed for adoption.

The post Dogs, Owner Involved In Attack Tracked Down appeared first on KFOR FM 103.3 1240 AM.