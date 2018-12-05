Dog Food Recall

More dog and puppy food has been recalled due to toxic levels of Vitamin D, which could lead to kidney failure for pets.
An earlier recall included Sunshine Mills, Inc., but the list has been expanded to several more, including Nutrisca, Natural Life, Abound and Nature’s Promise.
The affected bags have different recipes and dates, so be sure to check carefully.
If you bought any of the recalled products, you can return them to the seller for a refund. You can find more information on the recall by visiting the FDA’s website.
Below is the list of recalled dry dog food products provided to the FDA:
• Nutrisca
◦ Chicken and Chickpea Dry Dog Food
UPC 8-84244-12495-7 – 4 lb. bag
UPC 8-84244-12795-8 – 15 lb. bag
UPC 8-84244-12895-5 – 28 lb. bag
Best by date range: February 25, 2020 through September 13, 2020
• Natural Life Pet Products
◦ Chicken & Potato Dry Dog Food
UPC 0-12344-08175-1 – 17.5 lb. bag
• Best by dates range: December 4, 2019 through August 10, 2020
• Sunshine Mills, Inc.
◦ Evolve Chicken & Rice Puppy Dry Dog Food
UPC 0-73657-00862-0 – 14 lb. bag
UPC 0-73657-00863-7 – 28 lb. bag
◦ Sportsman’s Pride Large Breed Puppy Dry Dog Food
UPC 0-70155-10566-0 – 40 lb. bag
UPC 0-70155-10564-0 – 40 lb. bag
◦ Triumph Chicken & Rice Recipe Dry Dog Food
UPC 0-73657-00873-6 – 3.5 lb. bag
UPC 0-73657-00874-3 – 16 lb. bag
UPC 0-73657-00875-0 – 30 lb. bag
• ANF, Inc.
◦ ANF Lamb and Rice Dry Dog Food
UPC 9097231622 – 3 kg bag
• Best by Nov 23 2019
UPC 9097203300 – 7.5 kg bag
• Best by Nov 20 2019
◦ Orlando Grain-Free Chicken & Chickpea Superfood Recipe Dog Food
Lidl product number 215662
• TI1 3 Mar 2019
• TB2 21 Mar 2019
• TB3 21 Mar 2019
• TA2 19 Apr 2019
• TB1 15 May 2019
• TB2 15 May 2019
• Kroger
◦ Abound Chicken and Brown Rice Recipe Dog Food
UPC 11110-83556 – 4 lb. bag, all lots
UPC 11110-83573 – 14 lb. bag
• All lot codes
UPC 11110-89076 – 24 lb. bag
• All lot codes
• ELM Pet Foods, Inc.
◦ ELM Chicken and Chickpea Recipe
UPC 0-70155-22507-8 – 3 lb. bag
• D2 26 FEB 2019
• TE1 30 APR 2019
• TD1 5 SEP 2019
• TD2 5 SEP 2019
UPC 0-70155-22513-9 – 28 lb. bag
• TB3 6 APR 2019
• TA1 2 JULY 2019
• TI1 2 JULY 2019
◦ ELM K9 Naturals Chicken Recipe
UPC 0-70155-22522-9 – 40 lb. bag
• TB3 14 Sep 2019
• TA2 22 Sep 2019
• TB2 11 Oct 2019
• Ahold Delhaize
◦ Nature’s Promise Chicken & Brown Rice Dog Food
UPC 068826718472 – 14 lb. bag
• All lot codes
UPC 068826718471 – 28 lb. bag
• All lot codes
UPC 068826718473 – 4 lb. bag
• All lot codes
◦ Nature’s Place Real Country Chicken and Brown Rice Dog Food
UPC 72543998959 – 5 lb. bag
• All lot codes
UPC 72543998960 – 15 lb. bag
• All lot codes
The recalled products were sold nationwide.