Dog Dies In Early Morning Apartment Fire In Northeast Lincoln
LINCOLN–(KFOR May 11)–An early morning fire Wednesday at a northeast Lincoln apartment killed a dog and sent one person to the hospital with non life-threatening injuries.
Lincoln Fire Captain Nancy Crist says it happened on the northeast corner of 52nd and Leighton, which is a few blocks south of the Nebraska Wesleyan University campus. There are four units in the original two-and-a-half story home. When fire crews arrived, Crist says Lincoln Police officers were helping a person out of the building. A deceased dog was found in the apartment where the fire started and a second dog escaped.
No word yet on the cause, but damage estimates are around $22,000. It’s not clear if the person taken to the hospital was the resident of the apartment on fire or another tenant in the building.
LFR said the residents of the three other units did not have to be relocated.