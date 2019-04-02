DOES NOT GUARANTEE. PERIOD. END OF STORY.

 

Well, well, well,  glad the “High Court” sees something the SAME WAY I DO.

AS I’VE ALWAYS SAID, I don’t need the death penalty to be a deterrent to anyone else. It needs to be THE DETERRENT TO THE PERSON WE ARE KILLING.  They’ve earned their spot there, time to pay up.

  • A divided US Supreme Court has ruled that the Eighth Amendment does not guarantee death row inmates “a painless death.”
  • The case was brought by Missouri inmate Russell Bucklew, 50, who argued that a rare medical condition could cause tumors in his face to rupture if executed by lethal injection. Bucklew, who has cavernous hemangioma, has requested the gas chamber, Reuters reports.
  • The 5-4 court decision Monday fell along party lines with all four liberal judges dissenting

 

