Doane Releases Statement Over Allegations Of Issues With Volleyball Coach Egbert

LINCOLN–(KFOR May 2)–Doane University volleyball coach Gwen Egbert will remain at the school, after an internal investigation was conducted, following allegations of verbal and physical abuse toward players.

KFOR Sports received an anonymous letter on Monday (April 29), indicating such abuse was happening during practices and matches that prompted players to leave in tears. The letter said Egbert “has a reputation for being tough, hard-nosed and old-school.” It also stated the roster from this past season “had already lost seven players with more considering leaving.”

On Tuesday, KFOR Sports contacted Doane’s athletic department to shed some light on the situation. Athletic director Matt Franzen released the following statement: “Earlier this year, Doane University received an anonymous letter that contained very concerning allegations against our Head Volleyball Coach, Gwen Egbert. The university took these allegations seriously and conducted a thorough investigation. This matter has been resolved. Coach Egbert has a decorated past as a player and coach and we are grateful to have her on staff at Doane. Coach Egbert has my support leading our volleyball program moving forward.”

As a high school coach at Papillion-LaVista and Papillion-LaVista South, Egbert posted a record of 700-223 with six Class A State Championships, including titles each of the last three years. Her teams made the championship game of the Class A Tournament in 13 of their 17 appearances.

In college, Egbert played volleyball at Nebraska under Coach Terry Pettit, where she was a member of two Big 8 championship teams. She was selected a team captain her senior year and was named First Team All-Big 8. The team also made their first NCAA National Tournament appearance that year, going 1-1 in the tournament.

Following the completion of her playing days, Egbert got her start in coaching as a graduate assistant for Nebraska.