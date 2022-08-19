DO YOU WANT TO PLAY A GAME?

10? 10 of these? SERIOUSLY?

I labeled this genre “HorrorPorn” 20 years ago.

Lionsgate and Twisted Pictures are taking us back to the world of Saw.

A new installment of the flick will arrive in theaters on Oct. 27, 2023.

The Saw franchise dates back to 2004 and follows the villain Jigsaw, who creates elaborate and deadly scenarios in order to teach his victims a lesson.

The new installment will be the tenth.

Producers released a statement saying, “We have been listening to what the fans have been asking for and are hard at work planning a movie that Saw aficionados and horror fans alike will love. More details will be revealed soon.”