Do You Hate the New A7X?

If you’re not a fan of the new Avenged Sevenfold album Life Is But a Dream, M. Shadows won’t hold it against you.

After reading fans’ mixed reviews of the effort, the singer says there’s “no right or wrong” response to the criticism, adding, “It’s OK to hate this record.” He continues, “It’s not really our job to figure that out. It’s just our job to put something out that we totally back and we appreciate.”

In fact, Shadows says the reviews of the effort – which fans seem to either love or hate, with no in-between – have actually helped propel sales. “It’s the best way to be because the people that hate it, absolutely hate it,” he says. “It’s one of those things where, in 2023, having a zero out of 10 is actually better than anything you could ask for because people are talking.”