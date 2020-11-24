Do we really need more Christmas music?
Do we really need more Christmas music? I am NOT a fan of Christmas music in any way. I do however support rock bands writing original or covering classic Christmas songs. Here’s something from the one and only Dee Snider and the multi talented Lzzy Hale
Here’s the back story from Dee Snider.
Dee Snider and HALESTORM‘s Lzzy Hale have teamed up for their thoroughly rock ‘n roll rendition of the Snider-penned holiday classic “The Magic Of Christmas Day”. This version features lots of bells, rowdy riffs, and the two iconic vocalists playing off one another for an unforgettable offering. This festive and fiery duet is sure to find itself on repeat on the Christmas playlists of rockers, rollers, and headbangers everywhere this holiday season.
Stream the track at: BFD/The Orchard here.
“Originally written and recorded as a Christmas gift for my wife Suzette with no plan for commercial release, years later ‘The Magic Of Christmas Day (God Bless Us Everyone)’ was discovered and recorded by Celine Dion for her holiday record ‘These Are Special Times’, which went on to become the biggest selling holiday album in history — and is the reason we refer to her as ‘Saint Celine‘ in my house. When it was recently suggested that I should finally record this song myself, I knew I needed to bring in a young powerhouse vocalist to not only duet with me, but light a Yuletide fire under my ass! I only knew of one rock vocalist who could deliver on all those fronts, and she did in spades: the incredible Lzzy Hale of HALESTORM!”