Do Not Try This Smoked Meat
Memorial Day is approaching fast, and if you have this brat/sausage at home for grilling you may want to get rid of it before grilling begins.
The USDA Food and Safety Inspection Service has announced that around 6,000 pounds of Milan Provisions Mexican Brand Cured Chorizo Jalapeno sausage have been recalled.
If you think you may have this sausage at your home its identified by establishment number 4335 and the expiration dates of June 12,13,14, or 15 of this year.
The USDA says if you do have this sausage “do not consume it.” The sausage can be returned to your place of purchase for a full refund.