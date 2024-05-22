Disturbed’s “The Sound of Silence” video hits 1 billion YouTube views

Disturbed has joined YouTube’s billion views club for the first time.

David Draiman and company have reached the milestone with the video for their cover of Simon & Garfunkel‘s “The Sound of Silence.” The clip, which was first uploaded in 2015, features black-and-white close-up shots of Draiman as he delivers a dramatic vocal rendition of the ’60s folk classic.

Disturbed recorded “The Sound of Silence” for their 2015 comeback album, Immortalized. It turned into an unexpected crossover hit for the metal outfit, and popped up on Dancing with the Stars and during Olympic figure skating routines on the way to becoming the band’s biggest hit on the Billboard Hot 100.

That crossover continues now nearly 10 years later, as a remix of Disturbed’s “The Sound of Silence” hit #1 on Billboard‘s Dance/Electronic Digital Song Sales chart in April.

The most recent Disturbed album is 2022’s Divisive, which features the singles “Hey You,” “Bad Man,” “Unstoppable” and the Ann Wilson collaboration “Don’t Tell Me.”

