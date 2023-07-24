Disturbed’s Phoenix show postponed due to “excessive heat”

Disturbed‘s concert in Phoenix was postponed over the weekend as the Arizona capital continues to battle a historic heat wave.

A statement from the Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre, where the “Down with the Sickness” outfit was scheduled to headline on Saturday, July 22, reads, “Tonight’s Disturbed show will be postponed. Due to the excessive heat, the band’s equipment is not working properly.”

Over the past few weeks, Phoenix has seen a record-breaking streak of daily temperature’s over 110 degrees.

Disturbed has been touring behind their latest album, 2022’s Divisive. The outing continues Tuesday, July 25, in Dallas.

