Disturbed’s David Draiman says he “almost joined” late rock stars amid battle with addiction & depression

Disturbed frontman David Draiman has shared that he nearly lost his life recently to addiction and depression.

Speaking to the crowd at the band’s show in Milwaukee last week, Draiman reflected on the deaths of late rock stars including Linkin Park‘s Chester Bennington, Soundgarden‘s Chris Cornell and Stone Temple Pilots‘ Scott Weiland.

“I’m tired of losing everybody I love to depression and addiction,” Draiman said. “Every single band member on this stage has dealt with those feelings, with those demons.”

“I miss the friends that we’ve lost, I miss Chester, I miss Scott, I miss Chris,” he continued. “And if I can be completely honest with you, a couple months ago, I almost joined them.”

Draiman then asked anyone in the audience who’s experienced or knows anyone who’s experienced depression or addiction to raise their hands.

“Now take a look around this arena,” Draiman said. “As you can see, my friends, you are not alone.”

Footage of Draiman’s remarks were posted to YouTube by user Midwest Concert Collection (Live Music).

If you are in crisis or know someone in crisis, contact the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline by dialing 988, by calling 1-800-273-TALK (8255), or by visiting 988lifeline.org. You can also contact the Crisis Text Line by texting HOME to 741741.

