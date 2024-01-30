Disturbed’s David Draiman pitches Carrie Underwood on Nashville collaboration

Disturbed frontman David Draiman is hoping to be joined by a special guest during the band’s upcoming show in Nashville.

In an Instagram post, the “Down with the Sickness” rocker pitches country star Carrie Underwood on taking the stage alongside him to sing the Disturbed song “Don’t Tell Me.”

“Who’d like to see @carrieunderwood sing #donttellme with @disturbed in #nashville??!!!” Draiman writes. “I sure as hell would!!!”

He adds, “Whatcha say Carrie? Shall we rock?”

The Nashville show isn’t until February 17, so Underwood has some time to respond. The original “Don’t Tell Me,” which appears on Disturbed’s new album, Divisive, features Heart‘s Ann Wilson.

As you may recall, Underwood is a big rock fan, so an onstage collaboration with Draiman is perhaps not too out of the question. She’s put out a cover of Ozzy Osbourne‘s “Mama, I’m Coming Home”; has performed and toured with Guns N’ Roses; and attended a Shinedown and Papa Roach show in October.

Along with pitching Carrie Underwood, Draiman has been defending another big-name musician lately: Taylor Swift. After declaring during a November concert that Swift “kicks f****** a**,” Draiman once again gave her a shout-out during a January show, saying, “Don’t talk s*** about Taylor Swift. She is for real.”

