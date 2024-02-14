Disturbed’s David Draiman invites Travis Kelce to duet “Down with the Sickness”

We already knew David Draiman was down with the Swift-ness, but it turns out he’s also a fan of her boyfriend.

Following the Kansas City Chiefs’ Super Bowl win, tight end Travis Kelce was recorded celebrating the victory at a club while singing along to the signature Disturbed song “Down with the Sickness.” The video made its way to Draiman, who reposted the clip on social media while declaring, “Hey @tkelce, you’re welcome at one of our shows anytime.”

Dramain later added, “Well done @tkelce Come and do it live with us?”

Kelce does have some connection to the music world, having covered The Pogues‘ “Fairytale of New York” alongside his brother, Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce. He also held his own festival, the Kelce Jam, in 2023, which was headlined by Machine Gun Kelly.

Besides, we’d guess that Kelce would be down to sing with Draiman after he declared that Taylor Swift “kicks f****** a**.”

Draiman, meanwhile, recently took to social media to pitch Carrie Underwood on joining Disturbed in Nashville for a live version of their song “Don’t Tell Me,” the studio version of which features Heart‘s Ann Wilson. Underwood later responded that she won’t be in town for that particular show, but added, “Our time will come.”

