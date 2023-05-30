Disturbed’s David Draiman has tumor removed from arm

Disturbed frontman David Draiman is keeping fans updated on his health and has just revealed that he recently had a tumor removed from his arm.

The singer posted a photo on Instagram of his bandaged arm, sharing, “I had a tumor removed from my rt radius last week. It had been keeping me up nights.” He adds that he’s expecting results from a biopsy on Wednesday, noting, “Thoughts, prayers, positive energy all welcome.”

Disturbed heads to Europe next month for a new tour that kicks off June 7 in Nickelsdorf, Austria, with the band returning to the U.S. on July 11 in Denver, Colorado. A complete list of dates can be found at disturbed1.com.

