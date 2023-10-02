Disturbed’s David Draiman asks for help in finding lost puppy

Disturbed frontman David Draiman needs help finding his lost dog.

In an Instagram post on Sunday, October 1, the “Down with the Sickness” rocker writes, “It is with an incredibly heavy heart that I have to announce that our dear puppy, Charlotte has been missing since the morning before last.

“We think she was taken by someone/something when she was playing out in the yard,” Draiman adds.

Charlotte, a 10-week-old golden retriever, went missing around Coral Gables, Florida, near Miami.

“Reward for with any information on her whereabouts that leads to finding her,” Draiman says.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.