Disturbed teases video for Ann Wilson collaboration, “Don’t Tell Me”

Disturbed has filmed a video for “Don’t Tell Me,” a track off their new album, Divisive, that features Heart vocalist Ann Wilson.

The “Down with the Sickness” rockers are teasing the upcoming clip in an Instagram post, which features guitarist Dan Donegan playing a riff in front of a black curtain. The room also contains several paintings of elderly gentlemen.

“Don’t Tell Me” will follow the previously released videos for the Divisive songs “Hey You,” “Bad Man” and “Unstoppable.”

Divisive, the eighth Disturbed album, was released in November 2022.

Disturbed will continue touring in support of Divisive with a U.S. run launching in January.

