Disturbed premieres video for ﻿’Divisive’﻿ song “Unstoppable”

Disturbed has premiered the video for “Unstoppable,” a track off the band’s new album, Divisive.

The clip features a rotating tower of TVs displaying all sorts of creepy images, including flashes of the Disturbed members turning into monsters. You can watch it streaming now on YouTube.

Divisive, the eighth Disturbed album, was released last November. It also includes the singles “Hey You” and “Bad Man.”

Disturbed will launch a U.S. tour in support of Divisive in July. Breaking Benjamin and Jinjer will also be on the bill.

