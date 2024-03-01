Disturbance, Pursuit Leads to Man’s Arrest Early Friday

LINCOLN–(KFOR Mar. 1)–Lincoln Police arrested a 29-year-old man early Friday morning following a call about a domestic assault at a home near 70th and Colby, which later led to a pursuit that ended near 70th and Adams.

Captain Duane Winkler tells KFOR News a woman reported that her former partner, 29-year-old Daejon Collins was vandalizing her property and threatening to shoot her. Winkler says the victim reported that Collins apparently pointing his handgun at officers before he sped away in his vehicle and later crashing it.

Collins was eventually taken into custody, then treated for his injuries before he was put in jail. Officers recovered a handgun and some drugs.

The investigation is ongoing.