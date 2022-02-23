      Weather Alert

Dispute Between Roommates Leads To Weapons Threat Arrest

Feb 23, 2022 @ 11:07am

LINCOLN–(KFOR Feb. 23)–One roommate wanted the other to move out, which led to an argument and one of them grabbing a kitchen knife while making threats.

This happened Tuesday afternoon at a home in the 900 block of South 11th Street, where Police Captain Todd Kocian says a 48-year-old man wanted 52-year-old Sean Harvey to move out. Harvey grabbed a knife and made the threats.

Captain Kocian says the knife was recovered and no one was hurt.  Harvey was arrested for terroristic threats and use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony.

