Dispute Between Roommates Leads To Weapons Threat Arrest
LINCOLN–(KFOR Feb. 23)–One roommate wanted the other to move out, which led to an argument and one of them grabbing a kitchen knife while making threats.
This happened Tuesday afternoon at a home in the 900 block of South 11th Street, where Police Captain Todd Kocian says a 48-year-old man wanted 52-year-old Sean Harvey to move out. Harvey grabbed a knife and made the threats.
Captain Kocian says the knife was recovered and no one was hurt. Harvey was arrested for terroristic threats and use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony.