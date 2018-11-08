Dispute Between Neighbors Turns Physical

A 35-yea-old Lincoln man is in jail, after he allegedly assaulted two people when a neighborhood dispute escalated Wednesday afternoon.

Police say they were called to 28th and “Q”, where they contacted two victims, a 37-year-old man and a 36-year-old woman, who said they were in a fight with two neighbors. The argument was over either a stolen phone or back rent that was due to one of the victims.

Both victims say 35-year-old Andrew Love used a baseball bat to hit the man in the head, while the other neighbor used a golf club to hit him in the shins.

Love apparently used the bat and hit the woman in the head, too. The male victim suffered a contusion at the top of his head, injuries to both his shins, and a two-inch puncture mark on his right side, according to LPD.

The female suffered injuries to her hands and face, as well as a gash to her head.

Love was arrested for two counts of 2nd-degree assault and use of a weapon to commit a felony.