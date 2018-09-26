Disaster Training Planned For Wednesday At The Lincoln Airport

Don’t be surprised to see a lot of emergency personnel at the Lincoln Airport.

The Lincoln Airport Authority is hosting a disaster training exercise Wednesday morning with the Lincoln-Lancaster County Emergency Management.

This exercise is required every three years by the FAA and the simulation will be a crash between two commercial jets on the tarmac. All first responders, emergency managers, airport and hospital personnel will train and test out systems for a mass casualty incident.

LPD, the Sheriff’s Office and LFR will also take part in the training.

