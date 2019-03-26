Disaster Relief Bill Released

U.S. Senate Appropriations Committee Chairman Richard Shelby (R-Ala.) Tuesday released the text of the emergency supplemental appropriations legislation that will help millions of Americans recover and rebuild from recent natural disasters.

The measure provides $13.45 billion in supplemental funding for states and territories recently ravaged by tornadoes, flooding, hurricanes, wildfires, earthquakes, volcanoes, typhoons, and other disasters. Nebraska Governor Pete Ricketts submitted a request last week for $1.4 billion in federal assistance after the state’s recent flooding.

Nebraska Senator Deb Fischer said the bill includes a down payment to help Nebraskans impacted by the catastrophic flooding. In a statement released Tuesday, Fischer says “Nebraskans are facing the worst natural disaster in our state’s history and that’s why for the past week and a half I’ve worked hard to add Nebraska to this disaster relief bill. The legislation released today includes a down payment to help Nebraska Ag producers and communities rebuild and recover from the catastrophic damage. This is a good start, but we have a long road ahead and I’m going to continue to fight for Nebraska every step of the way.”

Senator Ben Sasse also released a statement when the bill was made public. “Nebraskans are resilient and tough. We’re going to rebuild by loving our neighbors and rolling up our sleeves. While the most important work is going to happen at home in our communities, it’s good to have federal help. I’m grateful for the initial down payment in this disaster aid bill. Our state has a long road to recovery, but Nebraskans will get the job done,” Sasse said.

The next step will be a Senate vote on the motion to proceed.

